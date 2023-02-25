Why do some people attract more mosquitoes?

February 25, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

In a bid to understand why mosquitoes may be more attracted to one human than another, researchers have mapped specialised receptors on the insects’ nerve cells that are able to fine-tune their ability to detect particularly ‘welcoming’ odours in human skin ( Cell Reports).

Receptors on mosquito neurons have an important role in the insects’ ability to identify people who present an attractive source of a blood meal. Mosquitoes detect odours mostly through their antennae, and scientists have long observed that variations in odours, heat, humidity and carbon dioxide are factors in attracting mosquitoes to some individuals more than others.

Anopheles gambiae, which causes malaria, for example, has three types of receptors that stud the surface of neurons in their organs that sense odour: odorant, gustatory and ionotropic receptors. The ionotropic receptors respond to acids and amines, compounds found on human skin.

It is thought that different levels of particular acids on human skin might be a reason for some people to be more attractive to mosquitoes than others, says a release. Ionotropic receptors are known to work with “partner” receptors to respond to odours. The researchers were able to identify some pairings of receptors that predicted if an ionotropic receptor would respond to acids or amines.