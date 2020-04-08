Watch | What stargazers can look forward to this April

Two celestial events, the pink moon and the comet Atlas in Ursa Major, will be visible in the coming weeks. Thanks to the clear skies because of the COVID-19 lockdown, they will be visible unaided. The 21-day lockdown has resulted in lowered pollution levels, leading to clearer air, less noise and light.

Stargazers can spot the pink moon on April 8. It is the largest full moon of the year.

One can also sight the comet Atlas, in Ursa Major. The Ursa Major, also known as the Saptharishi, is the largest constellation in the Northern sky.

One can also view the rising and setting moon till the horizon. Venus will be at its greatest latitude on April 10 according to The Weather Channel. The Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected from April 16 to April 25.

Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and the Moon will be close together in mid-April. They won't be back together like this for a couple of years.

Venus inside the 'Krithika' or 'The Seven Sisters' star cluster was also visible earlier this month.