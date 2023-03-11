HamberMenu
What role does social learning play in bumblebee behaviour?
March 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

A new study has shown that bumblebees pick up new ‘trends’ in their behaviour by watching and learning from other bees, and that one form of a behaviour can spread rapidly through a colony even when a different version gets discovered. The research ( PLOS Biology) provides strong evidence that social learning drives the spread of bumblebee behaviour — in this case, precisely how they forage for food.

A variety of experiments were set up to establish this. The researchers designed a two-option puzzle box that could be opened either by pushing a red tab clockwise or a blue tab counter-clockwise to reveal a 50 per cent sucrose solution reward. ‘Demonstrator’ bees were trained to use either the red or blue tabs, with ‘observer’ bees watching.

When it was the observers’ turn to tackle the puzzle, they overwhelmingly and repeatedly chose to use the same method that they had seen, even after discovering the alternative option. This preference for the taught option was maintained by whole colonies of bees, with a mean of 98.6% of box openings made using the taught method.

