What causes migrating birds to go astray?

January 28, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Bad weather can sometimes cause birds to become disoriented during their annual fall migrations, causing them to wind up in territory they are unaccustomed to. But even when weather is not a major factor, do birds travel far away from their usual routes?

A new study by the University of California, Los Angeles ecologists explores one reason: disturbances to Earth’s magnetic field can lead birds astray — a phenomenon scientists call vagrancy — even in perfect weather, and especially during fall migration ( Scientific Reports).

There is increasing evidence that birds can actually see geomagnetic fields. But birds’ ability to navigate using geomagnetic fields can be impaired when those magnetic fields are disturbed. Such disturbances can come from the sun’s magnetic field, for example, particularly during periods of heightened solar activity, such as sunspots and solar flares, but also from other sources.

As per a release, the researchers found a strong correlation between birds that were captured far outside of their expected range and the geomagnetic disturbances that occurred during both fall and spring migrations. But the relationship was particularly pronounced during the fall migration, the release says.