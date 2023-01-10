ADVERTISEMENT

Western Europe's first satellite launch mission takes off

January 10, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - NEWQUAY:

Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, said nine satellites would be deployed into lower Earth orbit

Reuters

The plane takes off ahead of Britain’s first satellite launch, at Cornwall Airport Newquay. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl" carrier aircraft took off from Newquay's spaceport in Cornwall, southwest England, the initial stage of Western Europe's first ever satellite launch.

The modified Boeing 747 with a rocket under its wing took to the air and then soared out over the Atlantic Ocean, where after an hour it will release a rocket at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters).

More than 2,000 space fans cheered when the aircraft left the runway.

The "horizontal" launch has catapulted the resort in southwest England - population 20,000 and famous for its reliable Atlantic waves - into the limelight as Western Europe's go-to destination for small satellites.

Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, said nine satellites would be deployed into lower Earth orbit (LEO) from its LauncherOne rocket in its first mission outside its United States base.

