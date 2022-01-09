NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is the largest space telescope in history. The telescope was launched on December 25, 2021 from Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana. It is named after James Webb, NASA’s second administrator who led many of NASA’s science missions.
Watch | World's largest space telescope
A video explainer on the James Webb Space Telescope, the world's largest space telescope
