April 04, 2022 14:47 IST

NASA is gearing up for its next big leap. NASA aims to land humans on the moon by 2024. This includes the first woman and person of colour to set foot on the moon through the Artemis programme

The learnings from the Artemis programme will be utilised to send the first astronauts to Mars.

The Artemis programme is divided into three mission - Artemis I, II III and beyond. Artemis I is the first flight of the moon mission. It will be launched In June 2022 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, United States.

It is an un-crewed spacecraft which will be launched on the Space Launch System. This the most powerful rocket in the world. It will travel 2,80,000 miles from the earth for over four to six weeks during the course of the mission.

Artemis I also includes the Orion capsule which will remain in space without docking to a space station. This is longer than any ship for astronauts has ever done before.

The aim of this mission is to collect data and to allow mission controllers to assess the performance of the spacecraft. It will communicate with the control centre, back on Earth through the deep-space network.

Between April 1st and April 3rd, a major test known as the wet dress rehearsal was conducted. All the steps up to the launch including the countdown were executed but was stopped right before the take off.