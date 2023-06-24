Was any other early human ancestor able to stand erect like modern humans?

June 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 01:06 am IST

Researchers have for the first time digitally reconstructed the missing soft tissue of an early human ancestor (hominin), revealing a capability to stand as erect as we Homo sapiens do today (Royal Society Open Science).

Cambridge University researcher 3D-modelled the leg and pelvis muscles of the hominin Australopithecus afarensis using scans of ‘Lucy’: the famous fossil specimen discovered in Ethiopia in the mid-1970s. The research recreated 36 muscles in each leg, most of which were much larger in Lucy and occupied greater space in the legs compared to modern humans.

Australopithecus afarensis was an early human species that lived in East Africa over three million years ago. Shorter than modern humans, with an ape-like face and smaller brain, but able to walk on two legs, it adapted to both tree and savannah dwelling — helping the species survive for almost a million years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.