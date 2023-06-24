ADVERTISEMENT

Was any other early human ancestor able to stand erect like modern humans?
June 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 01:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers have for the first time digitally reconstructed the missing soft tissue of an early human ancestor (hominin), revealing a capability to stand as erect as we Homo sapiens do today (Royal Society Open Science).

Cambridge University researcher 3D-modelled the leg and pelvis muscles of the hominin Australopithecus afarensis using scans of ‘Lucy’: the famous fossil specimen discovered in Ethiopia in the mid-1970s. The research recreated 36 muscles in each leg, most of which were much larger in Lucy and occupied greater space in the legs compared to modern humans.

Australopithecus afarensis was an early human species that lived in East Africa over three million years ago. Shorter than modern humans, with an ape-like face and smaller brain, but able to walk on two legs, it adapted to both tree and savannah dwelling — helping the species survive for almost a million years.

