  • Even though some States have decided to stop penalising people for not wearing masks as COVID-19 cases continue to drop, healthcare experts are of the opinion that it is too early to completely do away with the restriction.
  • Advocating for unlocking but not unmasking, Dr. Kumar said, “I urge people to consider masking up on a voluntary basis when out and about to help the country fight COVID infection effectively.”
  • It is a good idea to promote the voluntary wearing of masks in public places to reduce inhalation of dust and other respiratory transmitted agents, including TB bacilli, flu virus, other respiratory viruses like syncytial virus, adenovirus, common cold etc.