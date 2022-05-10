  • On April 7, researchers from Collider Detector at Fermilab (CDF) Collaboration, in the U.S., announced that they have made a precise measurement of the mass of the W boson. They stated that this precisely determined value did not match with the estimates from the standard model of particle physics.
  • The recent experiment which measured the mass of the W boson as 80,433.5 +/- 9.4 Mev/c2 is more than what is expected from the standard model. The expected value using the standard model is 80,357 +/- 8 MeV/c2. This implies the incompleteness of the standard model description.
  • This mass discrepancy of the W boson needs to be checked and confirmed to the same accuracy by other research facilities.