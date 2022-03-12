  • In a country of a billion phones, hungry for every bit of radio signal, is a group of scientists looking for spots where one can escape them.
  • This continuing decade-long quest, led by scientists at the Raman Research Institute (RRI), Bengaluru has taken them to multiple places with hopes to catch the trace of an extremely elusive sign from space — that of the birth of the first stars or what’s called “the cosmic dawn”. 
  • Harvard astronomer Abraham Loeb has remarked that the discovery of such a signal “would be worth two Nobel Prizes” because it would throw light on the structure of the universe in its infancy.