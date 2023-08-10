The Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On magnets and magnetism

Q: In which direction does a compass point?
The ends of a compass needle always point toward Earth’s north and south magnetic poles.
Magnetic West
Geographic North
Magnetic North
Geographic South
A: 3
Q: Which of the following materials is not attracted to a magnet?
In their natural states, metals such as copper, aluminium, brass, gold, lead, and silver don’t attract magnets because they are weak metals.
Iron
Cobalt
Nickel
Copper
A: 4
Q: What is the most powerful magnet in the universe?
The most powerful magnet in the universe is actually a star called a magnetar. These are stars that have died off and had a supernova explosion. The magnetars are what is left over, and they are strong enough to destroy small planets if they get close enough.
Magnetar
Earth
Loadstone
Sun
A: 1
Q: What action may lead to the magnet losing its magnetic properties?
Hammering a magnet will cause it to lose its magnetic properties. Heating a magnet is another way to take away its magnetic properties. This is because the molecules lose their north-south alignment and get arranged in random directions
Putting it in cold water
Hammering
Suspending it in the air
Vibration
A: 2
Q: What are the tiny regions called that make up a magnet, where the magnetic force is strongest?
A magnetic domain is a region within a magnetic material in which the magnetization is in a uniform direction.
Magnetic sections
Magnetic fields
Magnetic domains
Magnetic moments
A: 3
