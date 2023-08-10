ADVERTISEMENT

The Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On magnets and magnetism
Premium

August 10, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

This week’s science quiz is on magnets and magnetism.

Arkatapa Basu

Q: In which direction does a compass point?

The ends of a compass needle always point toward Earth’s north and south magnetic poles.

Magnetic West

Geographic North

Magnetic North

Geographic South

A: 3

Q: Which of the following materials is not attracted to a magnet? 

In their natural states, metals such as copper, aluminium, brass, gold, lead, and silver don’t attract magnets because they are weak metals.

Iron

Cobalt

Nickel

Copper

A: 4

Q: What is the most powerful magnet in the universe?

The most powerful magnet in the universe is actually a star called a magnetar. These are stars that have died off and had a supernova explosion. The magnetars are what is left over, and they are strong enough to destroy small planets if they get close enough.

Magnetar

Earth

Loadstone

Sun

A: 1

Q: What action may lead to the magnet losing its magnetic properties?

Hammering a magnet will cause it to lose its magnetic properties. Heating a magnet is another way to take away its magnetic properties. This is because the molecules lose their north-south alignment and get arranged in random directions

Putting it in cold water

Hammering

Suspending it in the air

Vibration

A: 2

Q: What are the tiny regions called that make up a magnet, where the magnetic force is strongest?

A magnetic domain is a region within a magnetic material in which the magnetization is in a uniform direction.

Magnetic sections

Magnetic fields

Magnetic domains

Magnetic moments

A: 3

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US