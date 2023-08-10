The Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On magnets and magnetism

August 10, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Q: In which direction does a compass point?

The ends of a compass needle always point toward Earth’s north and south magnetic poles.

Magnetic West

Geographic North

Magnetic North

Geographic South

A: 3

Q: Which of the following materials is not attracted to a magnet?

In their natural states, metals such as copper, aluminium, brass, gold, lead, and silver don’t attract magnets because they are weak metals.

Iron

Cobalt

Nickel

Copper

A: 4

Q: What is the most powerful magnet in the universe?

The most powerful magnet in the universe is actually a star called a magnetar. These are stars that have died off and had a supernova explosion. The magnetars are what is left over, and they are strong enough to destroy small planets if they get close enough.

Magnetar

Earth

Loadstone

Sun

A: 1

Q: What action may lead to the magnet losing its magnetic properties?

Hammering a magnet will cause it to lose its magnetic properties. Heating a magnet is another way to take away its magnetic properties. This is because the molecules lose their north-south alignment and get arranged in random directions

Putting it in cold water

Hammering

Suspending it in the air

Vibration

A: 2

Q: What are the tiny regions called that make up a magnet, where the magnetic force is strongest?

A magnetic domain is a region within a magnetic material in which the magnetization is in a uniform direction.

Magnetic sections

Magnetic fields

Magnetic domains

Magnetic moments

A: 3

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.