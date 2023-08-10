HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On magnets and magnetism
Premium

This week’s science quiz is on magnets and magnetism.

August 10, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu

Q: In which direction does a compass point?

The ends of a compass needle always point toward Earth’s north and south magnetic poles.

Magnetic West

Geographic North

Magnetic North

Geographic South

A: 3

Q: Which of the following materials is not attracted to a magnet? 

In their natural states, metals such as copper, aluminium, brass, gold, lead, and silver don’t attract magnets because they are weak metals.

Iron

Cobalt

Nickel

Copper

A: 4

Q: What is the most powerful magnet in the universe?

The most powerful magnet in the universe is actually a star called a magnetar. These are stars that have died off and had a supernova explosion. The magnetars are what is left over, and they are strong enough to destroy small planets if they get close enough.

Magnetar

Earth

Loadstone

Sun

A: 1

Q: What action may lead to the magnet losing its magnetic properties?

Hammering a magnet will cause it to lose its magnetic properties. Heating a magnet is another way to take away its magnetic properties. This is because the molecules lose their north-south alignment and get arranged in random directions

Putting it in cold water

Hammering

Suspending it in the air

Vibration

A: 2

Q: What are the tiny regions called that make up a magnet, where the magnetic force is strongest?

A magnetic domain is a region within a magnetic material in which the magnetization is in a uniform direction.

Magnetic sections

Magnetic fields

Magnetic domains

Magnetic moments

A: 3

Related Topics

science (general) / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.