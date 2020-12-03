Sci-Tech
The Sun, Mercury, Venus, the Earth are in the foreground (seen from left) while Uranus, Neptune, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars are in the background.

From Neptune to Nepenthes: The Hindu Science Quiz

1. In January 2015, two Caltech astronomers predicted that there is a giant planet beyond Neptune that orbits the sun, taking from 10,000 to 20,000 years to complete one orbit. This theoretical possibility was named Planet X or Planet nine. Why do they think this planet may exist?

1. What is the common name of the vitamin named alpha tocopherol?

1. What is the name of the element which was first found to exist on the Sun before it was discovered on Earth?

1. Which of the following plants can trap and digest insects?

1. Which evolutionary biologist was a proponent of the endosymbiosis hypothesis which suggests that two evolving lineages can fuse through symbiosis to form a new one?

