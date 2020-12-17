All about heights: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1. China and Nepal have announced that Mount Everest has grown by 86 cm, and revised the peak's height as 8,848.86m. Which of the following is one of the basic explanations of the peak's growth?
Most geographers estimate that the Everest is growing at an infinitesimal half centimeter per year due to the plate tectonic collision that has been occurring for the last 40 to 50 million years as the Indian plate pushes into the Eurasian plate.
1. Which of the following peaks is often cited as "taller than Mount Everest"?
K2 is in the Karakoram mountains along the border between China and Pakistan, and is notorious for high winds, steep and icy slopes, and high fatality rates for climbers.
1. Which of the following is the fear of heights?
1. An altimeter is an instrument used to measure the altitude of an object above a fixed level. Which of the following devices is also related to heights?
1. How is the Metonic cycle related to heights?
Metonic cycle is the 19-year period after which the Moon's phases occur on the same days of the year as in the preceding cycle.
