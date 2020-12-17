Sci-Tech
Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal | File

All about heights: The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. China and Nepal have announced that Mount Everest has grown by 86 cm, and revised the peak's height as 8,848.86m. Which of the following is one of the basic explanations of the peak's growth?

1. Which of the following peaks is often cited as "taller than Mount Everest"?

1. Which of the following is the fear of heights?

1. An altimeter is an instrument used to measure the altitude of an object above a fixed level. Which of the following devices is also related to heights?

1. How is the Metonic cycle related to heights?

All about heights: The Hindu Science Quiz

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 3:07:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/the-hindu-science-quiz-december-17-2020/article33353980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY