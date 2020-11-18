Zoom's new security features to manage unruly meeting participants. | Picture by special arrangement.

18 November 2020 20:23 IST

Using 'suspend participant activities' feature meeting hosts and co-hosts can now temporarily pause their meeting and remove an unmanageable participant.

Zoom has released new security enhancements that allow meeting hosts and co-hosts to remove and report unruly meeting participants .

The feature can be accessed under the security icon, and once clicked, all video, audio, in-meeting chat, annotation, screen sharing, and recording during that time will stop, and Breakout Rooms will end, Zoom noted in a blog post.

Further, an unruly participant can be reported by the meeting hosts or co-host, and their details along with an optional screenshot can be shared with Zoom.

After they submit the request, reported user will be removed from the meeting, and a notification will be sent to Zoom’s Trust & Safety team.

The 'suspend participant activities' feature is enabled by default for all users on the platform.

The video conferencing platform has also introduced a feature that allows meeting participants to report a disruptive user directly by clicking on the security badge. This feature can be enabled by account owners and admins in the settings.

According to Zoom, the new features are available on the Zoom desktop clients for Mac, PC, and Linux, and its mobile apps, with support for the web client and VDI to come later this year.

Zoom is also using an At-Risk Meeting Notifier to help prevent meeting disruptions before they happen.

The tool scans public social media posts and other websites for publicly shared Zoom Meeting links. When it spots a meeting with a high possibility of disruption, an automatic alert is triggered via email to the account owner with advice on what to do, Zoom stated.

The account owner could be advised to take actions such as deleting the vulnerable meeting and creating a new one with a new meeting ID, enabling security settings, or using another Zoom solution, like Zoom Video Webinars or OnZoom, it added.