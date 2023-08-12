August 12, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, updated its terms of service and reworded its blog post explaining recent changes in policy regarding its AI tools. The company explicitly states it does not use any audio, video, chat, screen sharing attachments, or other “communications-like Customer Content” to train its or third-party artificial intelligence models.

The company had come under scrutiny over terms of service language that was interpreted as giving the company broad control and copyrights of customer data, including potentially anything they showed or discussed during a call with the intention of using this data to train AI models which provide meeting summaries.

The refreshed policy is a reiteration of its position that was reworded after a revision earlier this week. Before the revision, the policy stated that Zoom would not use audio, video, or chat Customer Content to train our artificial intelligence models without user consent. The earlier policy did not clearly lay out what it would use or how consent would be taken, a report from The Verge said.

This is not the first time users have raised concerns over changes in Zoom’s terms of service.

Currently, the platform collects “service-generated data”, such as user locations and features customers use to interact with the service, and “customer content”, data created by users themselves, such as audio or chat transcripts.

Earlier in March, the company announced the expansion of Zoom IQ, its AI-enabled smart companion. The company also announced it will use OpenAI to bolster its unique federated approach to AI based on flexibility.

With the flexibility to incorporate multiple types of models, Zoom aims to provide models that can also be customised to perform based on customers’ vocabulary and requirements.

