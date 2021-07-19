Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 bln deal

19 July 2021 11:35 IST

It is now shifting focus to its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has agreed to buy cloud software provider Five9 Inc in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion to target more business clients looking to boost customer engagement, it said on Sunday.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The teleconferencing services provider has become a household name and investor favorite in the year since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses and schools adopted its services to hold virtual classes, office meets and socialise.

Advertising

Advertising

It is now shifting focus to its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms as bigger players Facebook and Alphabet's Google amp up their video products.

"The acquisition is expected to help enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24-billion contact center market," Zoom said in a statement.

The acquisition will complement Zoom Phone service, an alternative to legacy phone offerings, by adding Five9's business customers and combining its contact centre software to optimize customer interactions across channels, it added.

Five9 will become an operating unit of Zoom and its chief executive, Rowan Trollope, will become a president of the company, staying on as chief of the unit after the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, it said.

Under the pact, approved by the boards of both companies,Five9 stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9, it added.

Also Read | Zoom buys German AI translation company

Based on the July 16 closing share price of Zoom Class A common stock, this represents a price of $200.28 for each share of Five9 common stock, and an implied deal value of about $14.7billion.