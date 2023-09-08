HamberMenu
Zoom speaks with regulators about Microsoft competition concerns: Report

Zoom reportedly met with regulators from the United States, European Union and other jurisdictions to outline concerns about Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behaviour

September 08, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Reuters
Microsoft found itself a target of an European Union antitrust investigation over its Teams product [File]

Microsoft found itself a target of an European Union antitrust investigation over its Teams product [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Zoom Video Communications has met with regulators from the United States, European Union and other jurisdictions to outline concerns about Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behaviour, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The video conferencing platform has spoken with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK and Germany over the past year, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Zoom had expressed its concerns about the way Microsoft has given preference to its chat and video app Teams through price bundling and product design, the report added.

"If you have unfair competition, you may not win," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said, while answering a question at the Goldman Sachs Communications & Technology conference on Tuesday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

FTC declined to comment, while Zoom and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Microsoft had found itself a target of an European Union antitrust investigation over the bundling of its Teams with its Office product in July, following a complaint by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.

A month later, the software-giant said it would unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to work with its software, in an attempt to stave off a possible EU antitrust fine.

