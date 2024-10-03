ADVERTISEMENT

Zoom Phone service comes to major Indian cities, starting with Pune

Updated - October 03, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Zoom said that native phone number support will start with Pune and expand to other major tech centres and cities in India

The Hindu Bureau

Zoom Phone will enable Zoom Workplace users to integrate the two offerings, as well as use the platform’s AI Companion [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Video communication platform Zoom is bringing phone support as part of its Zoom Phone service to India, starting with native India phone numbers in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), announced the company in a press note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoom India said that it received the Unified License with Access - All/PAN India and Long Distance licenses - from the Indian government in April last year.

“The native phone number support will be available starting with the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), followed by Karnataka (Bangalore), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Andhra Pradesh (Hyderabad), Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles, covering all the major technology centers in India,” said Zoom.

Zoom speaks with regulators about Microsoft competition concerns: Report

Zoom Phone will enable Zoom Workplace users to integrate the two offerings, as well as use the platform’s AI Companion. It can be accessed as an add-on for existing paid customers, said the company. There is also support for inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to India, first rolling it out in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), empowering multinational enterprises and homegrown companies of all sizes to support dynamic workstyles, improve employee engagement, and elevate the customer experience,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region, Zoom.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US