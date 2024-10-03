Zoom Phone service comes to major Indian cities, starting with Pune

Video communication platform Zoom is bringing phone support as part of its Zoom Phone service to India, starting with native India phone numbers in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), announced the company in a press note.

Zoom India said that it received the Unified License with Access - All/PAN India and Long Distance licenses - from the Indian government in April last year.

“The native phone number support will be available starting with the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), followed by Karnataka (Bangalore), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Andhra Pradesh (Hyderabad), Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles, covering all the major technology centers in India,” said Zoom.

Zoom Phone will enable Zoom Workplace users to integrate the two offerings, as well as use the platform’s AI Companion. It can be accessed as an add-on for existing paid customers, said the company. There is also support for inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN).

“We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to India, first rolling it out in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), empowering multinational enterprises and homegrown companies of all sizes to support dynamic workstyles, improve employee engagement, and elevate the customer experience,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region, Zoom.