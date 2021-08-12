Zoom launches Focus Mode to keep students from getting distracted

The host and co-host can view and switch between each participant’s shared screen, while the participants can only view their own content.

Zoom has introduced a Focus Mode feature that allows educators to see their students’ videos, but keeps students from distracting each other.

"Focus mode is designed with the digital learning environment in mind, allowing students to stay attentive or work on their tasks while under supervision, without being distracted by others and their tasks," Zoom said in it's support page.

Besides the host, co-hosts, and participants spotlighted by the host, participants in focus mode can still see their own video but only see other participants' names, their nonverbal feedback or reactions, and hear them when unmuted.

Hosts can also start sharing the participant’s screen with others, if they feel the need to do so.

To do this, they need to click the up arrow on the right of 'Share Screen'. In the 'Shared screens can be seen by' section, they can click 'All participants'. To return to just host and co-hosts viewing shared content, select 'Host only'.

To use Focus mode in a meeting, users need to click 'More' on the meeting toolbar after starting the meeting as the host or co-host. They need to click 'Start Focus Mode' and click 'Start' to confirm.

The participants are notified with a banner along the top of the video window, once Focus mode begins.

The focus mode icon will always be visible in the top-left corner of the video window, next to the encryption icon, while focus mode is active.