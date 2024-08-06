Zoom launches AI-powered Docs feature to help workplace collaboration

Zoom has launched a new feature so users can now generate a document with AI and create shareable files based on their meetings, while also being able to use Generative AI to write and edit them. As a part of Zoom Docs, users can also prompt the AI Companion to organise meeting transcripts, create tables, make checklists, as well as track processes and tasks assigned in the meeting.

The features were first announced by the company at their annual Zoomtopia event last year to help people collaborate easier online.

“Zoom Docs is our first Zoom Workplace product with generative AI built in from the ground up; it effortlessly transforms information from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents and knowledge bases, so teams can stay focused on meaningful work,” Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, said in a blog post.

“Zoom Docs is included at no additional cost with Zoom Workplace paid licenses, creating even more value for our customers. With AI Companion available every step of the way, Zoom Docs is purpose-built to empower people to ‘work happy’ and give them more time back in their day,” she added.

The video-calling platform intends to compete with Google and Microsoft which have already introduced a host of AI features in their workplace collaboration tools.

Earlier in April, Zoom had announced AI-powered Workplace collaboration tools like an AI assistant to summarise meetings and chats and for writing emails and messages. In July, it started a workplace automation tool that sends automated reminders for meetings and scheduled tasks around projects

