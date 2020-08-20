Zoom expands support to Amazon, Facebook, and Google’s smart displays

20 August 2020 19:25 IST

The expanded portfolio of devices include Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook, and Google Nest Hub Max, with support for HD video and audio during Zoom meetings, and an integrated calendar.

Zoom on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its service to an array of smart displays. The extended support is a part of its personal collaboration solution, called Zoom for Home.

“We’re excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices,” said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom. “It’s more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally.”

In July, the company had announced Zoom for Home, a new integrated approach that clubs its software offering with hardware devices.

Zoom will be available on Portal in September, and it will support Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+, the company said in a statement.

On Amazon Echo Show 8, and other Assistant-enabled smart displays, including Google Nest Hub Max, Zoom will be available by the end of the year, it added.

Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max users can use voice commands like “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting,” and “Hey Google, join my next meeting,” to start a Zoom Meeting.

In addition, with a calendar integration in these Assistant-powered devices, users can have a hands-free experience such as Alexa starting a scheduled meeting automatically, without the user needing to know the meeting ID or passcode.