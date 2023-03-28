Zoom expands IQ collaboration tool, its AI-enabled smart companion

March 28, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced the expansion of Zoom IQ, its AI-enabled smart companion. The company also announced it will use OpenAI to bolster its unique federated approach to AI based on flexibility.

Zoom’s federated approach to AI leverages its own proprietary AI models, those from leading AI companies– such as OpenAI –and select customers’ own models.

With this flexibility to incorporate multiple types of models, Zoom aims to provide models that can also be customised to perform based on customers’ vocabulary and requirements.

Zoom IQ, claims to have the ability to compose messages based on conversational context, generate email draft suggestions, and generate summaries of meetings.

The company also showcased “Zoom Huddles”, a new video-enabled virtual coworking space. Zoom Huddles is available with early access globally. The company also introduced “Intelligent Director”, which uses multiple cameras in a Zoom Room to determine the best angle of the individuals. Additionally, Zoom also launched “Scheduler”, which comes with the ability to make it easy to find the perfect time for meetings by sharing the host’s availability so others (even external participants) can book appointments.

“Zoom has long built AI solutions into our products to empower customers to be more productive. We are excited to bring many more capabilities with new large language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and help significantly improve collaboration and customer relations,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom.