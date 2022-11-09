Zoom to add email and calendar service on its platform

Zoom Mail Service enables end-to-end email encryption for emails directly between Zoom mail service users.

Video conferencing app, Zoom, is introducing mail service and calendar service to bring all important communications and scheduling together in one place.

Zoom Mail Service enables end-to-end email encryption for emails directly between Zoom mail service users, Zoom said on its website.

Zoom cannot access email contents, any attachments or the email’s subject line for emails sent directly between active Zoom Mail service users.

Emails between Zoom Mail Service users and third-party email services users are encrypted when stored by Zoom. Zoom Mail Service encrypts incoming emails from third-party email services upon receipt and does not retain unencrypted copies of outgoing emails to such services after they are successfully sent, Zoom said in the FAQs on its website.

However, integrations to third-party email services via Zoom mail client are separate offerings, and messages sent to or from users of these integrations are not end-to-end encrypted, Zoom said.

Zoom Mail Service is included with Zoom Pro, and Zoom United Pro plans as well as with specific Zoom One licenses.

The calendar service works seamlessly with Zoom meetings, phone, and team chat. It helps to organise meetings faster, coordinate times and participants with ease using built-in appointment booking.

It provides easy access to content before, during, and after meetings and enables to view meeting cloud recordings, attachments, and presentations right in the calendar item, Zoom said.

Calendar invitations are not end-to-end encrypted.

Zoom Calendar Service is included with Zoom Pro, and Zoom United plans as well as with specific Zoom One licenses.