Zoom CEO Eric Yuan suggests U.S. FTC should rethink Microsoft Teams bundle

At a conference, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan suggested that the U.S. FTC should reconsider Microsoft’s bundle of products including Teams

September 06, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
From October 1, Teams will not be part of the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 bundles [File]

From October 1, Teams will not be part of the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 bundles [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan on Tuesday suggested that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission should perhaps scan the way Microsoft offers its products with the office video communication platform Teams included, due to antitrust concerns.

Yuan’s comments came during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, when he was asked about Microsoft’s decision to separate Teams from the rest of its offerings in the European Union to avoid an antitrust fine.

The Zoom chief said that the same question put to him should instead be posed to the U.S. FTC, reported Bloomberg.

ALSO READ
E.U. investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition

Microsoft had been facing mounting pressure from European Union regulators who were looking into an antitrust complaint brought by the professional messaging platform Slack in 2020.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

From October 1, however, Teams will not be part of the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 bundles. Enterprise customers will have to buy this product separately.

In February, Yuan posted that Zoom would be letting go of 1,300 employees.

The company whose video conferencing solutions helped connect millions of everyday and professional users during the COVID-19 pandemic is now trying to adjust to what it called “post-pandemic” life, as well as an unstable economic environment.

