Zoom announces new features for healthcare organisations.

13 November 2020 17:46 IST

The expanded features and products include Zoom Chat, cloud recording for clinical applications, and Zoom Phone under Zoom’s updated business associate agreement.

Zoom has announced new features that will allow healthcare organisations to communicate more effectively using its platform.

The expanded features and products include Zoom Chat, cloud recording for clinical applications, and Zoom Phone under Zoom’s updated business associate agreement.

According to Zoom, organisations with a Zoom for Healthcare license will be able access these features, and choose what features to allow or disable within its network.

Using Zoom Chat, healthcare organisations will be able to communicate quickly and securely, and with Zoom’s advanced chat encryption only the intended recipient can read the secured message, Zoom noted in a blog post.

Now, organisations will also be able to provide a secure location for patient health information and reporting on the administrator dashboard, and have an option to record Zoom sessions to the cloud, it added.

Further, healthcare customers can use Zoom Phone that offers features such as secure HD voice; call forwarding, recording, and delegation; and voicemail transcription.

For privacy and security, the features allow organisations to control session attendee admittance with individual or group entry, waiting rooms, required meeting passcodes, and locked room functionality, Zoom wrote.

Calendar Integration

Zoom also announced the integration of calendar service like Google Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook to easily schedule, start, and join Zoom meetings.

Users can visit the Google Workspace Marketplace to install the Zoom for G-Suite add-on. Once installed, they will be able to add Zoom to their Google Calendar events with a single click. While, for Chrome users, there is a Zoom Chrome Extension available on the Chrome Web Store.

Microsoft Outlook users can use the Zoom for Outlook add-in to easily add a Zoom meeting to any calendar event, and manage their schedule within the Outlook web and desktop apps.