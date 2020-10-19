Zoom announces new features for companies with hybrid working models. | Picture by special arrangement.

19 October 2020 17:34 IST

The video communications company is also bringing Zapps, first and third-party developed apps within the Zoom platform to improve productivity.

Zoom has announced new features for organisations that plan to re-enter offices, and enable hybrid workforces.

“Around the world we are in different stages of addressing COVID-19, with many still working from home while others are reopening or using a hybrid model,” Zoom said in a blog post. “No matter where they are in the process, all businesses want to keep their employees and clients safe.”

Companies returning to offices will be able to use the new Zoom Room features including kiosk mode for visitors with a branded display and a virtual receptionist; scheduling display, to keep a track of people attending a meeting room; enhanced voice commands to start a meeting; native integration of applications with Alexa for Business, enabling voice-activated controls.

Further, meeting attendees will be able to pair their mobile devices or laptops to manage the room controls, and avoid sharing devices. Also, with improved dashboard reporting and supported hardware, a meeting environment can be monitored with insights like the temperature, air quality, and in-room attendees of a room.

While Smart Gallery uses AI to improve face-to-face communication, enhanced whiteboarding is aimed at companies with a hybrid working model.

The video communications company is also bringing Zapps, first and third-party developed apps within the Zoom platform to improve productivity. Users will be able to use these apps for performing multiple tasks without leaving the platform.

Some the Zapps being developed include Dropbox, Slack, Coursera, HubSpot, Lucidspark, SerivceNow and Smartsheet, according to Zoom.

The new features including some in beta, and the first batch of Zapps will be available by the end of the year, the company said.