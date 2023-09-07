ADVERTISEMENT

Zomato will be fully functional in Delhi NCR except restricted zone

September 07, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

As Delhi hosts the G20 Summit from September 9 to 10, there is a temporary ban on commercial services like food and parcel deliveries around New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area

The Hindu Bureau

Zomato services will not be available around NDMC area where G20 summit is being hosted. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Zomato services will not be available around NDMC area where G20 summit is being hosted, informed online food delivery platform to The Hindu. The services will continue to work normally in other parts of Delhi-NCR.

“We will be fully operational for our customers in Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, throughout the G20 Summit. We will also be operational in all of Delhi, except only for the small part of NDMC area where the G20 summit is being hosted,” a Zomato spokesperson said.

As Delhi hosts the G20 Summit from September 9 to 10, there is a temporary ban on commercial services like food and parcel deliveries around New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area which includes the venue Pragati Maidan. However, essential online services will be allowed.

Delhi Police had already clarified on X, formerly Twitter, that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of the NDMC area.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apart from food parcel handling, e-commerce deliveries will also be disallowed in the restricted zone.

“Cloud kitchen, food delivery services, and e-commerce deliveries will not be allowed to operate in the controlled zone,” briefed SS Yadav, Special CP (Traffic) on September 4. Emergency services are exempt.

Similarly, the online cab aggregators service will not be allowed within the restricted zone.

