Zomato to train delivery partners in First Aid and CPR; will distribute 3 lakh Bluetooth helmets

January 25, 2024

Zomato on Wednesday announced an initiative for delivery partners to learn the nuances of medical first aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) through professional, certified training programmes.

Through this initiative, Zomato aims to create awareness amongst delivery partners with respect to vital skills, to prevent serious injury or loss of life during medical emergencies.

The food ordering and delivery platform said this training can help the well-being of delivery professionals and the communities they serve.

Zomato also announced that it will distribute Bluetooth-enabled helmets from Altor to more than 3 lakh delivery partners. The helmet works on an AI-powered hybrid system that incorporates advanced features such as helmet wear detection for human heads, chin-strap lock status detection, and pre-set conditional restrictions for non-compliance.

Delivery partners need to switch on the helmet, connect it to the application, and wear it. The integrated sensor technology determines the presence of a human head inside the helmet and verifies the secure locking of the chin strap.

During the event in New Delhi and in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, Zomato acknowledged the extraordinary efforts of five select delivery partners who have gone beyond the call of duty.

Zomato provides each delivery partner with ₹10 lakh insurance coverage, free health insurance, and income protection. For female delivery partners, it has introduced maternity insurance plan for covering pregnancy-related expenses, including childbirth. Zomato has more than 300 persons with disabilities on its platform.

In 2023, the firm claimed it distributed over 250,000 wearable assets to delivery partners, like reflector strips on jackets to improve visibility at night.

“We’re proud of the fact that in the last few months, 10,000 delivery partners have received professional first-responder training to help with any emergency they might come across – including first-aid, CPR. Today’s event and the introduction towards distribution of bluetooth enabled helmets for delivery partners, reinforces our commitment to their welfare and safety,” said Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato.

