September 07, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

Zomato and Swiggy services will not be available around NDMC area where G20 summit is being hosted, informed online food delivery platforms to The Hindu. The services will continue to work normally in other parts of Delhi-NCR.

“We will be fully operational for our customers in Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, throughout the G20 Summit. We will also be operational in all of Delhi, except only for the small part of NDMC area where the G20 summit is being hosted,” a Zomato spokesperson said.

As Delhi hosts the G20 Summit from September 9 to 10, there is a temporary ban on commercial services like food and parcel deliveries around New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area which includes the venue Pragati Maidan. However, essential online services will be allowed.

“We look forward to serving our customers in the Delhi NCR, region except in zones where movement is restricted as per government’s directives. Our on-ground teams are closely working with our restaurant partners and local authorities to ensure seamless deliveries during these dates,” a Swiggy spokesperson mentioned.

Delhi Police had already clarified on X, formerly Twitter, that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of the NDMC area.

Apart from food parcel handling, e-commerce deliveries will also be disallowed in the restricted zone.

“Cloud kitchen, food delivery services, and e-commerce deliveries will not be allowed to operate in the controlled zone,” briefed SS Yadav, Special CP (Traffic) on September 4. Emergency services are exempt.

“We also want to ensure there is minimum impact on the earnings of our delivery partners and have shifted them to take on deliveries in the non- restricted zones,” added Swiggy.

Similarly, online cab aggregators service will not be allowed within the restricted zone.

(This article has been updated with comments from Swiggy)

