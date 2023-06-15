June 15, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The Indian technology corporation and software-as-a-service provider Zoho is working on a large language model [LLM] along the same lines as OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s PaLM 2, according to BusinessLine.

Founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu will take the lead, but there is no specific timeline for the project.

Zoho’s Vice-President of Marketing and Customer Experience, Praval Singh, briefed reporters that the company had been in the AI space for a decade, and that 13 of Zoho’s apps supported ChatGPT integration, as per the report.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, who recently visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said in response to a question that it was “hopeless” for Indian companies to compete with OpenAI on training models.

Altman later said that his response had been taken out of context and that he was referring to Indian companies competing with OpenAI on a budget of $10 million.

Some of Zoho’s customers include BigBasket, Byju’s, Mercedes-Benz India, Tata Play Fiber, and Star Health & Allied Insurance.

Zoho achieved unicorn status in 2021.