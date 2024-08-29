Zoho is foraying into payments with the launch of Zoho Payments, a unified payment solution, to help businesses accept money online from their customers.

Zoho Payments is a PCI-DSS level 1 compliant platform that allows businesses to securely process payments through various channels, including UPI, over 35 Net Banking options, and cards. The solution integrates with Zoho’s suite of finance and operations applications, such as Zoho Books, Zoho Billing, and Zoho Invoice.

“At Zoho, we strongly believe that business finance, banking, and payments should work together,” said Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head of Finance and Operations BU, Zoho. “Towards this vision, we had launched our ‘Connected Banking’ solution across our finance apps, integrating with leading banks. With the launch of Zoho Payments today, along with B2B payment capabilities, we are able to achieve our goal.”

Aside from core payment facilities, Zoho has introduced B2B payment powered by the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) of NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL) which will allow businesses to manage invoices and payments directly through Zoho Books, making transactions seamless.

There are multiple payment modes, instant payment confirmations, invoice financing and a unified platform for invoice transmission and reconciliation. Businesses can also made bulk payments and access financing for unpaid invoices.

