GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zoho forays into online payments with Zoho Payments for B2B transactions

The solution integrates with Zoho’s suite of finance and operations applications, such as Zoho Books, Zoho Billing, and Zoho Invoice

Updated - August 29, 2024 04:33 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 04:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Zoho is foraying into payments with the launch of Zoho Payments, a unified payment solution, to help businesses accept money online from their customers. 

FILE PHOTO: Zoho is foraying into payments with the launch of Zoho Payments, a unified payment solution, to help businesses accept money online from their customers.  | Photo Credit: KSL

Zoho is foraying into payments with the launch of Zoho Payments, a unified payment solution, to help businesses accept money online from their customers. 

Zoho Payments is a PCI-DSS level 1 compliant platform that allows businesses to securely process payments through various channels, including UPI, over 35 Net Banking options, and cards. The solution integrates with Zoho’s suite of finance and operations applications, such as Zoho Books, Zoho Billing, and Zoho Invoice. 

“At Zoho, we strongly believe that business finance, banking, and payments should work together,” said Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head of Finance and Operations BU, Zoho. “Towards this vision, we had launched our ‘Connected Banking’ solution across our finance apps, integrating with leading banks. With the launch of Zoho Payments today, along with B2B payment capabilities, we are able to achieve our goal.” 

Aside from core payment facilities, Zoho has introduced B2B payment powered by the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) of NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL) which will allow businesses to manage invoices and payments directly through Zoho Books, making transactions seamless. 

There are multiple payment modes, instant payment confirmations, invoice financing and a unified platform for invoice transmission and reconciliation. Businesses can also made bulk payments and access financing for unpaid invoices.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.