ZEISS launches Conquest HDX binoculars in India

German optics and optoelectronics firm ZEISS has announced the launch of its Conquest HDX binoculars in India. The premium binoculars are engineered to deliver top-class optical performance. They are available in three objective lens diameters -- 32 mm, 42 mm, and 56 mm -- each with 8x and 10x magnification. The 56 mm model is also available with 15x magnification.

The binoculars are designed for wildlife observation, birdwatching, and outdoor adventures. This new series enhances detail with Field Flattener technology, ensuring sharpness across the entire field of view.

The ZEISS Conquest HDX series offers cutting-edge features, including 90% light transmission, edge-to-edge sharpness, and exceptional colour fidelity. Built to perform in challenging conditions, these binoculars promise clarity and detail even in low light.

The premium series was initially launched in Germany in August. The company is debuting the Conquest HDX in India at a starting price of INR 84,799.

