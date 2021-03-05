YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

Technology

YouTube to lift ban on Trump channel after risk of violence reduces   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Alphabet Inc's YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the company's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday.

YouTube suspended Trump's channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters in January.

"The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence," said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank. She said recent warnings by the Capitol police about a potential new attack on Thursday showed that an "elevated violence risk still remains."

