YouTube to remove cancer treatment misinformation

August 16, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

YouTube on Tuesday announced that it will remove content that promotes cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective, or content that discourages viewers from seeking professional medical treatment.

“This includes content that promotes unproven treatments in place of approved care or as a guaranteed cure, and treatments that have been specifically deemed harmful by health authorities,” the blog said.

YouTube is working on new video content to share information on a variety of cancer conditions.

The Google-owned company further announced that it is going to define existing medical misinformation guidelines under three categories: prevention, treatment, and denial.

YouTube will remove content that contradicts health authority guidance on the prevention and transmission of specific health conditions, and on the safety and efficacy of approved vaccines.

It will remove content that contradicts health authority guidance on treatments for specific health conditions, including promoting specific harmful substances or practices. It will also remove content that disputes the existence of specific health conditions.

“These policies will apply to specific health conditions, treatments, and substances where content contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO),” the blog said.

Meanwhile, YouTube will allow content that provides educational, documentary, scientific and artistic (EDSA) context. “We may allow content that is sufficiently in the public interest to remain on YouTube, even if it otherwise violates our policies,” said the post.

YouTube blog further says that it can make exceptions for personal testimonies or content that discusses the results of a specific medical study.

YouTube said to monitor local and global health authority guidance to adapt its policy.

