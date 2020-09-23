YouTube to auto-block videos violating age restrictions.

The Google-owned video site is expanding its use of ML on those who either aren’t signed into a YouTube account or are signed in as a viewer under the age of 18.

YouTube on Tuesday said it will use machine learning (ML) to automatically restrict videos that are not appropriate for a section of its users.

As a result of using automation, YouTube will age restrict more videos. Currently, it has a human team that reviews videos inappropriate for younger viewers.

“Going forward, we will build on our approach of using machine learning to detect content for review, by developing and adapting our technology to help us automatically apply age-restrictions,” YouTube said in a blog post.

Creators need not feel concerned about the revenue since most of the age-restricted videos also violated advertiser-friendly guidelines and have limited or no ads, it added.

Creators are allowed to appeal the decision if they believe that their video was taken down incorrectly.

Additionally, users trying to watch age-restricted videos on third-party websites will be redirected to YouTube, following which they will have to sign-in and must be over 18 to view it.

YouTube said the changes outlined will be rolled out over the coming months.

Through these changes in age restriction policy, the company is addressing global criticism against its platform that it is unsafe for children.

YouTube recently faced scrutiny over collecting data on kids and was sued with a $3 billion lawsuit in UK over Children’s privacy.