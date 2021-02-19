YouTube to add auto video chapters, in-video shopping and launch Shorts

19 February 2021 13:31 IST

As people get more involved with the latest gaming consoles and VR headsets, YouTube wants to cash in on this opportunity.

YouTube plans to offer a host of new features this year as over two billion users log in every month looking for custom experience that respond to their unique needs.

The company introduced video chapters last year with an aim to help viewers easily navigate within a video. It is expanding the feature to automatically add video chapters to videos.

The company will redesign its YouTube VR app homepage to improve navigation, accessibility, and search functionality.

YouTube is also expanding some features for users watching videos on their TVs. It will add a new add-on option to let viewers watch available shows in 4K or download them to their DVR to watch offline later. This will add unlimited concurrent streams at home, meaning, the whole family can watch YouTube TV on different screens at once.

While the above features are for general YouTube users, the company will roll out updates for kids as well. After launching YouTube Kids in 2015, it is now adding new parental tools, including an option that lets parents add specific videos and channels from the main YouTube platform to their children’s viewing choices on YouTube Kids.

A major update will come for the users in the US. YouTube said it will start expanding YouTube Shorts to the US after the short-form video tool received huge amount of interest in India.

Lastly, as people increasingly shift to digital for shopping, YouTube is testing a new feature that will let viewers know about the credibility and knowledge of creators to make informed purchases on YouTube. The feature will expand later in 2021.