YouTube tests playback limiting feature to detect ad blockers: Report

June 30, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

YouTube is testing blocking videos for users after three videos if they do not turn off ad blockers on their browsers.

The company confirmed the global experiment that urges users with ad blockers to either disable them to allow ads to be displayed, or try out YouTube Premium, The Verge reported.

The confirmation came after the users started receiving warnings that video playback would be stopped if they continued use of ad blockers was detected.

YouTube will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on the platform, and viewers will have the chance to share their feedback by clicking on the link in the prompt, the report said.

The company further said that the use of ad blockers violate its Terms of Service.

The video streaming platform has been testing ad blocker detection for some time. In May, YouTube started testing a pop-up warning for users that “ad blockers are not allowed”. The company also announced that unskippable 30-second ads were coming for users using the platform on their TV.

Online publishers have long used ad block detection to prompt users into either viewing ads or pay for subscriptions for an ad-free experience. The hardening stand against ad blockers comes even as the platform has increased ad load in recent years and has been pushing users to subscribe to its premium subscriptions to avoid ads.

YouTube as of last November had some 80 million combined subscribers across its Premium and YouTube Music subscriptions.