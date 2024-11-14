YouTube testing feature to create AI remixes of songs

YouTube is testing a new feature so creators can use AI to remix licensed songs for shorts. They need to enter a prompt and choose elements of the song like the mood or the genre to generate the “restyled” track.

The feature is an expansion of YouTube’s Dream Track AI feature which was available for a small group of creators to generate a 30-second remix usable for a short.

YouTube has said that the original track will be credited in the short while also marking them as AI-generated at the bottom right corner. When users click on this, they will be taken to other remixed videos that have been generated from the original song.

The platform has stated that the “essence of the original song’s vocals and lyrics” will be retained in the customised song. However, there’s no news around which songs exactly are eligible for the feature.

The Dream Track feature had included artistes like Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato and John Legend so their songs could be used by creators.

