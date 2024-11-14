 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube testing feature to create AI remixes of songs

YouTube has said that the original track will be credited in the short while also marking them as AI-generated at the bottom right corner

Updated - November 14, 2024 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: YouTube is testing a new feature so creators can use AI to remix licensed songs for shorts.

FILE PHOTO: YouTube is testing a new feature so creators can use AI to remix licensed songs for shorts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube is testing a new feature so creators can use AI to remix licensed songs for shorts. They need to enter a prompt and choose elements of the song like the mood or the genre to generate the “restyled” track. 

The feature is an expansion of YouTube’s Dream Track AI feature which was available for a small group of creators to generate a 30-second remix usable for a short. 

YouTube has said that the original track will be credited in the short while also marking them as AI-generated at the bottom right corner. When users click on this, they will be taken to other remixed videos that have been generated from the original song. 

The platform has stated that the “essence of the original song’s vocals and lyrics” will be retained in the customised song. However, there’s no news around which songs exactly are eligible for the feature. 

The Dream Track feature had included artistes like Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato and John Legend so their songs could be used by creators. 

Published - November 14, 2024 11:39 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.