ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube Shorts to be up to three minutes long

Published - October 04, 2024 02:38 pm IST

YouTube will also categorise any video up to three minutes in length as a Short automatically after October 15

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: YouTube Shorts will be including longer videos, the platform has announced.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube Shorts will be including longer videos, the platform has announced. Creators will be able to upload up to three-minute-long videos as Shorts starting from October 15. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The video sharing platform has said that the move was highly anticipated for users and seems to be competitive with TikTok which allows up to 10-minute-long videos on its platform. 

However, YouTube will also block Shorts longer than the original one-minute mark in case they have an active Content ID claim which is auto-generated when the uploaded content matches another video on the platform. 

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube will also categorise any video up to three minutes in length as a Short automatically after October 15. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
YouTube creators can soon run ads during livestreams through a picture-in-picture feature 

Another new template feature was announced which will allow creators reuse the format of other Shorts. Creators will be able to set trending music on their videos matching other videos. This is similar to a TikTok feature where users can choose a preset video style and tweak them to make their own clip.

There’s also another template feature which will allow creators to edit will a few clicks. The template option will be available on YouTube via the “remix” button on videos.

However, currently users will not be able to create the longer Shorts through the YouTube mobile app’s Shorts camera. They can however use YouTube Studio or their mobile and desktop apps to upload these long Shorts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US