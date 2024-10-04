GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YouTube Shorts to be up to three minutes long

YouTube will also categorise any video up to three minutes in length as a Short automatically after October 15

Published - October 04, 2024 02:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: YouTube Shorts will be including longer videos, the platform has announced. 

FILE PHOTO: YouTube Shorts will be including longer videos, the platform has announced.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube Shorts will be including longer videos, the platform has announced. Creators will be able to upload up to three-minute-long videos as Shorts starting from October 15. 

The video sharing platform has said that the move was highly anticipated for users and seems to be competitive with TikTok which allows up to 10-minute-long videos on its platform. 

However, YouTube will also block Shorts longer than the original one-minute mark in case they have an active Content ID claim which is auto-generated when the uploaded content matches another video on the platform. 

YouTube will also categorise any video up to three minutes in length as a Short automatically after October 15. 

YouTube creators can soon run ads during livestreams through a picture-in-picture feature 

Another new template feature was announced which will allow creators reuse the format of other Shorts. Creators will be able to set trending music on their videos matching other videos. This is similar to a TikTok feature where users can choose a preset video style and tweak them to make their own clip.

There’s also another template feature which will allow creators to edit will a few clicks. The template option will be available on YouTube via the “remix” button on videos.

However, currently users will not be able to create the longer Shorts through the YouTube mobile app’s Shorts camera. They can however use YouTube Studio or their mobile and desktop apps to upload these long Shorts.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

