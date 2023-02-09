ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube says homepage back up after brief outage

February 09, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

YouTube’s homepage was back up after Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user were affected

Reuters

YouTube’s homepage faced a brief outage affected some 60,000 users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage. "The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs", YouTube said.

ALSO READ
Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search

Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta Inc's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US