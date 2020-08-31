Youtube tests feature to allow users to watch videos while using other apps

31 August 2020 15:43 IST

The feature will be restricted to Youtube Premium subscribers

Youtube is testing the picture-in-picture (PiP) feature in Apple’s iOS devices, allowing users to watch videos while using other apps.

The feature is being tested with a small group of users, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Once PiP is enabled, users can play the video and close the screen to continue watching on a smaller window. The video then floats over the iOS screen while using other apps.

Advertising

Advertising

The feature will be restricted to Youtube Premium subscribers, the news website said. The app also limits video playback in the background on iOS apps.

Google did not mention when the PiP feature will be made available for all users.

Users with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 devices can also watch 4K HDR videos in the YouTube app for the first time since Apple decided to add support for Google’s VP9 codec to their operating systems this year.