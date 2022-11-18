YouTube redesign hides dislike button, adds support for licensed music in Shorts

November 18, 2022 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

YouTube’s redesign includes a new look for the Now Playing screen and adds support for licensed music for up to 60 seconds in YouTube Shorts 

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the YouTube logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube is introducing a redesigned Now Playing screen that hides the dislike button. The popular video streaming platform also added support for licensed music up to 60 seconds in Shorts.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The thumbs-down (dislike) button is not immediately accessible and can now be found at the top of the overflow menu.

With the redesign, users will be able to see “Playing From” which uses YouTube Music to identify the current song. This also turns into a queue with likes, playlists, radio and artist pages appearing here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The position of the “Cast” option has also been changed and it now appears in the top-right corner instead of requiring a tap on album art.

YouTube is also expanding the use of licensed music up to 60 seconds in Shorts, up from 15 seconds from the time of its launch.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. Halting the slide: On Biden-Xi meeting
  3. North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
  4. 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi
  5. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
ALSO READ
YouTube introduces handles for better identification for creators 

Not all songs though will be available for the full length, with creators being able to see how long a track can be used while selecting it.

The move is being viewed as YouTube’s strategy to woo creators for its short-form videos. The platform has also offered creators revenue sharing up to 45%.

Reports from The Financial Times also suggest that YouTube is also working to bring shopping features to Shorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US