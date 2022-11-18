YouTube redesign hides dislike button, adds support for licensed music in Shorts

November 18, 2022 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

YouTube is introducing a redesigned Now Playing screen that hides the dislike button. The popular video streaming platform also added support for licensed music up to 60 seconds in Shorts.

The thumbs-down (dislike) button is not immediately accessible and can now be found at the top of the overflow menu.

With the redesign, users will be able to see “Playing From” which uses YouTube Music to identify the current song. This also turns into a queue with likes, playlists, radio and artist pages appearing here.

The position of the “Cast” option has also been changed and it now appears in the top-right corner instead of requiring a tap on album art.

YouTube is also expanding the use of licensed music up to 60 seconds in Shorts, up from 15 seconds from the time of its launch.

Not all songs though will be available for the full length, with creators being able to see how long a track can be used while selecting it.

The move is being viewed as YouTube’s strategy to woo creators for its short-form videos. The platform has also offered creators revenue sharing up to 45%.

Reports from The Financial Times also suggest that YouTube is also working to bring shopping features to Shorts.