YouTube Music’s new feature will allow you to search for songs by humming

If you are someone who has a tune stuck in your head but can’t recall the name of the track, the feature will allow you to whistle, sing, or play a recording of a song to find it.

Updated - May 28, 2024 11:28 am IST

Published - May 28, 2024 11:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube Music’s new feature will allow you to search for songs by humming.

YouTube Music’s new feature will allow you to search for songs by humming. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

YouTube Music is getting a new feature for Android, which will allow users to search for a song by humming the tune of the same, The Verge reported.

If you are someone who has a tune stuck in your head but can’t recall the name of the track, the feature will allow you to whistle, sing, or play a recording of a song to find it.

How to use WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature

To find out whether the feature is available to you, you will need to click on the search icon and check for a new waveform icon next to the microphone icon. Users can click on the new icon and the app will start listening to find the song.

Not everyone can use the new feature at present. It is possible that the company plans to release it to more users over the coming weeks as a part of a gradual rollout plan.

